American football Houston police are investigating NFL star Deshaun Watson for sexual harassment

Police launched an investigation on Friday.

American quarterback for Houston Texans playing in the NFL Deshaun Watson has been the subject of a police investigation.

Houston police published early Saturday morning Finnish time, according to which it had been notified of Watson.

“As with all allegations, police are now conducting an investigation, not commenting on the case in more detail during the investigation process,” the information posted on the Twitter account says.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin commented briefly on the situation in a statement in which he welcomed the opening of a police investigation.

“Now we know at least one [Watsonia syyttävän naisen] identity. We are working with the Houston police, ”Hardin told Reuters.

25 years old Watson has been charged with several sexual harassments during the spring, and the allegations have been similar.

According to them, Watson would have hired women to massage themselves and sexually harass them. She is also alleged to have forced a woman into oral sex.

News agency AFP said on Saturday that at least 21 civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson. Watson has vehemently denied the allegations and said in the past that one of his women has tried to extort money from him.

Attorney Hardin, for his part, has said his team found out “on the basis of strong evidence” that the story told by at least one woman is false. He interprets that suspicion over other accusations as well.

Watsonin the law team released statements earlier this week from 18 women who have massaged a quarterback more than 130 times in the past five years without seeing abuse.

“These women say they are deeply concerned about accusations that, based on their experiences, are contradictory. All of them said Deshaun never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything unrelated to professional massage, ”the legal team informed.

A lawyer representing several women accusing Watson Tony Buzbee has previously said that there is no money behind the lawsuits filed by his clients.

“They are suing only to prevent further abuse by the accused or others like him,” Buzbee said.

Playmaker In September last year, Watson signed a four-year, $ 156 million, nearly $ 133 million, extension agreement with Texans.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said according to the news agency Reuters, the league will continue to monitor the development of the situation.