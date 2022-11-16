American Football | Helsinki Roosters lost their promising quarterback to Kuopio

The quarterback of the Finnish national team, Ambro Urjansson, is moving to the Steelers, who have won three consecutive championships.

Finland who became the starting quarterback of the American football national team this fall Ambro Urjansson change club.

The 20-year-old Helsinki Roosters graduate will move to the Kuopio Steelers, who have won three consecutive Vaahteraliiga championships, for the next season.

“At this point in my career, I need a team that gives me the opportunity to take responsibility and the opportunity to play as many games as possible and act as the team’s starting quarterback,” says Urjansson in a press release provided by his manager.

“I already know a large part of my future teammates from the national team. So I come to play surrounded by my familiar and safe friends. I want to develop both as a player and as a person, and now I have a very good opportunity to do so.”

Urjansson threw for 656 yards and 11 touchdowns in two games against Denmark and the Czech Republic in the fall EC qualifiers.

The last time the Vaahteraliiga was won by a domestic quarterback was in 2019, when Miro Kadmiry led the Roosters to the championship.

Urjansson, the brightest star of the new quarterback generation, can become Kadmiry’s successor already this coming summer.