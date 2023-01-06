American football | Good news about the condition of the NFL player who suffered a cardiac arrest – The accident also triggered an avalanche of donations

Seriously injured Buffalo Bills linebacker Damar Hamlin no longer needs a breathing tube.

On Monday Having a heart attack in an NFL game Damar Hamlin’s there has been very positive news about the farm.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, went short against the Cincinnati Bengals after tackling an opposing player. In that situation, Hamlin received a hard blow to his chest.

Hamlin was resuscitated for half an hour on the field before being transported to the hospital. According to his relatives, Hamlin had to be resuscitated at the hospital.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Hospital shared good news about Hamlin’s condition at a news conference on Thursday. According to the doctors, Hamlin was able to move his limbs and communicate by writing. Basic neurological functions had not been affected, he said including ESPN.

After waking up on Wednesday, Hamlin had asked about the outcome of the match. According to the doctors, it was a very good sign that “not only are the lights on, but he is also at home”.

On Friday, the condition improved even more, and it was possible to remove the breathing tube from Hamlin. According to the NFL he was able to talk to the nursing staff, his family and also via video call to his teammates.

According to some estimates, Hamlin’s cardiac arrest may have been caused by a mechanical blow to the heart area (commotio cordis). According to doctors, there is no certain information about the cause of what happened.

Hamlin’s the situation has affected the United States widely.

Hamlin founded a charity called Chasing M’s Foundation in May 2020 while still in college. The organization was running a campaign, the original purpose of which was to get toys for underprivileged children in his hometown.

The original goal was to raise 2,500 US dollars. Hamlin’s serious injury sparked an outpouring of donations, with more than $7.8 million raised as of Friday.

Donors have included numerous NFL players and teams. For example, a quarterback legend Tom Brady donated $10,000.

The avalanche of donations has created unexpected problems, for example regarding taxation issues and the distribution of donations, says Sportico. The marketing company cooperating with Hamlin said in its press release that donors would be informed about the future destinations of the donations later.

NFL said late Thursday that the game between the Bengals and the Bills would not be postponed. The game was suspended in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7–3.

The outcome of the match would have had significant implications for the NFL playoffs, and team owners are scheduled to vote on future plans on Friday. Among other things, it is possible that the championship match of the AFC group would be played on a neutral field.

According to the doctors, the possibility of continuing Hamlin’s playing career will only be determined later.