American football Former cheerleaders plan to sue NFL – secretly compiled videos that women think resemble softcore

Set former U.S. football NFL league Washington Redskins cheerleaders plan to sue club, says The Washington Post.

The reason is the videos, which were unknowingly compiled from the footage of the swimsuit calendar shots taken in 2008 and 2010.

The Washington Post told of videos already considered obscene in Augustcontaining partial nudity.

Nowadays Former cheerleaders in their 30s and 40s with careers and children, the newspaper said, are horrified that the videos could end up on the internet for anyone to see.

Women feel that compiling videos without their knowledge is in stark contrast to the very strict moral and other rules that were required of them as employees of the club.

“I would have liked the team to have treated us with respect and adhered to the same standards it required us to adhere to. Instead, they betrayed our trust with something that sounds like softcore video, ”the unofficial video Chastity Evans said to The Washington Post.

In action As the Redskins cheerleader, he, like many others, was afraid of being kicked if he were even photographed in a restaurant with a drink in hand or in the same restaurant with a team player.

No one from the Washington Redskins club organization has agreed to answer questions and questions from The Washington Post editors The magazine has also not contacted the club’s main owner.

Instead, the club sent a statement that it takes the matter seriously and intends to investigate the case.

Lehden In recent years, several lawsuits have been filed against NFL teams that have revealed that behind the glamor of appearing in nationwide broadcasts, many cheerleaders have tolerated sexist behavior and have been paid so little that they have been virtually volunteers.