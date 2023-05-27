Saturday, May 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

American Football | Finland, the dominant women’s EC number one, bowed to Spain for the first time

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
American Football | Finland, the dominant women’s EC number one, bowed to Spain for the first time

Sport|American Football

Finland had to settle for a defeat in their opening match of the EC series.

American the reigning European champion of women’s soccer, Finland, had to settle for defeat in their opening match of the EC series. Spain defeated Finland on Saturday in Vantaa 12–0 and took their first ever victory over the Finns. In the 2013 World Cup, Finland defeated Spain sovereignly 47–0, and in the 2015 European Championship, Finland was better 56–18.

On Saturday, the settings changed again. The Finnish national team has been reformed since last year, when it won the World Championship bronze in Vantaa.

The women have played the sport for the European Championship twice before, under the command of Finland in 2015 and 2019. The next European Championship gold will be decided between five teams in a series format. In addition to Spain and Finland, Sweden, Germany and Great Britain are participating, which Finland will face in the final match of the series away from home in August next year.

See also  Formula 1 | FIA publishes report admitting 'human error' leading to Max Verstappen's championship

#American #Football #Finland #dominant #womens #number #bowed #Spain #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Greece and Hungary opposed 11 packages of anti-Russian sanctions

Greece and Hungary opposed 11 packages of anti-Russian sanctions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result