American football Finland got two new CFL contract players this week – Sebastien Sagne joins Chris Mulumba

Both Sagne and Mulumba were booked for the CFL at the international players ’booking ceremony in mid-April.

Canadian football CFL League Saskatchewan Roughriders booked in mid-April Sebastien Sagne has signed an agreement with the club.

The agreement signed by Sagne, 27, and Roughriders on Thursday was announced on Friday by the Finnish Football Association (SAJL).

Roughriders came on for Sagne at the Global Draft event for international players in the fourth round at number 32.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats booked 11 in the second round of the same event Chris Mulumba entered into his own agreement just moments before Sagne.

Tiger-Cats told a 28-year-old defense lineman about the deal on Wednesday.

Vantaa resident Mulumba is the second Finn and Helsinki-based Sagne third to receive a CFL contract. Mulumba was bred by Roosters and Sagne Wolverines.

Roosters bred Kimi Linnainmaa is both the first Finnish CFL contract player and the first Finn to play in the league.

Linnainmaa played in the 2019 season in the Toronto Argonauts.

Canadian football played in the CFL is similar to American football as a sport.

In the Canadian version, there is one more player on the field, the field is bigger, the goal fork is at the front of the goal area, and there are three attempts, or downs.