American football | Finland beat Sweden in the American football World Cup

Finland’s women beat Sweden 49-0 in the American Football World Cup. The team advances to the semifinals of the tournament against the United States.

The victory secured Finland’s entry to the medal games of the tournament. Finland will face the United States in the semi-finals. Canada and Great Britain will play for the second place in the final.

Finland dominated the game in attack and defense. The defense got Sweden under control right from the start of the match and managed to push the opponent to minus yards. The team had to find the rhythm of the attack for a long time.

Titti Kuusinen punted the first touchdown from two yards out. Laura Pulkkinen and Emmi Järn were responsible for the other two goals in the first half. Finland went into the break with a 21–0 lead.

Kuusinen scored two more goals in the second half. Also Janika Nikander and Mari Jääskelä managed to score at the end of the game. In addition, Pulkkinen managed to score seven kick goals.