Saturday, July 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

American football | Finland beat Sweden in the American football World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sport|American Football

Finland’s women beat Sweden 49-0 in the American Football World Cup. The team advances to the semifinals of the tournament against the United States.

Finland took an overwhelming 49–0 victory over Sweden in the American Football Women’s World Cup in Vantaa.

The victory secured Finland’s entry to the medal games of the tournament. Finland will face the United States in the semi-finals. Canada and Great Britain will play for the second place in the final.

Finland dominated the game in attack and defense. The defense got Sweden under control right from the start of the match and managed to push the opponent to minus yards. The team had to find the rhythm of the attack for a long time.

Titti Kuusinen punted the first touchdown from two yards out. Laura Pulkkinen and Emmi Järn were responsible for the other two goals in the first half. Finland went into the break with a 21–0 lead.

See also  Athletics Venezuelan's Yulimar Rojas broke a wild world record and won by a meter, Kristiina Mäkelä didn't get a feel for the bouncing track

Kuusinen scored two more goals in the second half. Also Janika Nikander and Mari Jääskelä managed to score at the end of the game. In addition, Pulkkinen managed to score seven kick goals.

#American #football #Finland #beat #Sweden #American #football #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Biden again positive, the doctor: "Back in isolation"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.