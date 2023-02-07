American Football | Disturbing result: one in five Americans plans to bet on the Super Bowl

16 billion dollars are spent on Super Bowl betting in the United States.

Which The fifth American adult plans to take part in betting on the Super Bowl, the final match of American football, reports news agency Reuters.

According to the American Gaming Association, a record 16 billion dollars (about 15 billion euros) is used for betting on the Super Bowl. The amount is double compared to last year.

Next Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl.

Participation in betting was studied by the AGA research institute. 2,199 adults participated in the study on January 31 and February 1. According to it, 20 percent of respondents said they planned to bet on the match.

Result means that about 50 million Americans participate in Super Bowl betting. 30 million of them bet online, in retail sports betting or through bookmakers. The rest practice betting with their friends, for example.

According to the AGA, about 57 percent of Americans live in states where betting is allowed in some form.

How is the betting spread? The Chiefs and Eagles get the same number of supporters, both at 44 percent of respondents. The remaining 12 percent have not yet decided which win they will put their money on.