American football Disrespectful warm-up turned into a decisive kick-off after match time – wild drama was seen in the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the NFL semi-finals.

American the professional football league in the NFL saw two truly dramatic matches as the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the semifinals of the series on Saturday.

San Francisco dropped a pre-favorite Green Bay Packers reading from 13-10. The decisive points came from the kick-off at the end of the match.

Robbie Gould stood behind the ball at 45 yards, about 41 yards from goal, and certainly sent the ball through the fork just as the match time expired.

Gould practiced kicks before the match began and sent balls over the Packers ’players among the team’s player presentation. The use can be considered disrespectful, but in the end the man was the hero of a match played in snowy conditions.

Bengals also took the win with a last – minute kick when Evan McPherson took care of the job at the time of playing time.

McPherson’s 52-yard kick-off in his inning season brought Bengals a 19-16 win over his favorite Tennesee Titans.