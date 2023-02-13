American Football | “Creepy” robot dogs caused confusion at a concert before the Super Bowl

Jason Derulo marched robotic dogs onto the stage that danced along with the performer.

American something surprising often happens at the concerts organized in connection with the final football match, the Super Bowl.

This time, one of the most special performances was seen at the pre-match concert outside the stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo performed with robot dogs. When Derulo performed his Saturday/Sunday hit, the robot dogs moved to the beat of the music together with Derulo.

The show has received quite a beating on social media, he says, among other things New Musical Express. The show is described as creepy and strange. In addition, the robot dogs are said to resemble the TV series Black Mirror killer robot dogs.

However, not everyone criticized the dogs:

Entertainment website TMZ states that some may have wondered if robots will begin to integrate into our lives through entertainment and sports.

“The reality is that the technology is already here and will go much further than this [esitys]”, TMZ writes.

“If this becomes a ‘thing’, you should start having fun with these little guys. It seems they are here for a long time and no one wants to see them when they are angry. Welcome to the future!”