American Football | College coach fired for tens of millions of dollars

13.11. 19:49

American Head football coach at Texas A&M University Jimbo Fisher has been fired, which guarantees huge incomes without work, reports the news channel, among other things CBS.

Fisher was hired by the university in 2017 with a ten-year contract worth $75 million. In 2021, the contract was extended for a new ten-year period until 2031. The value of the contract was 95 million dollars.

This season, however, the results have not been good enough, and Fisher was fired. Assistant coach Elijah Robinson take care of the job until a new head coach is found.

Before coming to Texas, Fisher led the Florida State University team to the United States Championship. However, at Texas A&M, Fisher’s statistics were a modest 45 wins and 25 losses, and the team was nowhere near the championships that Fisher was hired to bring.

Fisher does not have to leave empty-handed, as he will receive $75 million from the university by 2031, according to CBS.

“We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and wish him the best in the future,” the university said in a news release.