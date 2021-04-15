American football Chris Mulumba, who raised Roosters from Helsinki, was booked for the CFL league

Hamilton Tiger-Cats booked Mulumba on Thursday in the second round of the international players ’booking session.

American Helsinki Roosters, the Finnish long-time success of football, was raised Chris Mulumba, 28, was booked for the CFL League Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

Booking event was held virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CFL League plays Canadian football, which as a sport is similar to American football.

In the Canadian version, there is one more player on the field, the field is bigger, the goal fork is at the front of the goal area, and there are three attempts, or downs.

So far, one Finn, a Roosters breeder, has played in the CFL Kimi Linnainmaa. Linnainmaa, who played in the Toronto Argonauts, is also the first Finnish Yankee football professional in North America.