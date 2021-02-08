American football Buccaneers silence annealed Chiefs attack – Tom Brady has now won the Super Bowl more often than any team

Patrick Mahomes played his worst match of the season in the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a good opportunity to attack in the middle, but remembered their instructions to focus on wing attacks instead.

Although the championship was already the seventh, could taste it Tom Brady the sweetest.

A bold decision to switch teams after decades led to the championship in the first season. Brady undeniably showed that he was not just one piece in the New England Patriots dynasty, but an exceptional leader and winner regardless of team.

The 55th Super Bowl in history ended with Brady’s new team’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning 31-9 from last year’s champion Kansas City Chiefs. At the same time, the Buccaneers became the first team to win the Super Bowl at home.

Brady now has seven Super Bowl wins – more than any NFL team.

Expected quarterback duel, 43-year-old Brady vs. 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, ended in an experience crushing victory. Brady eventually threw 201 yards and three touchdowns, leaving Mahomes with 270 yards and two cutouts.

The main key to victory, however, was the superiority of the Buccaneers ‘defense: the patchwork line of the Chiefs’ attack was unable to withstand the pressure at all, leaving Mahomes with not enough time for an effective throwing game.

Brady lit up faithfully to his Super Bowl traditions slowly, and the Buccaneers ’first two rounds of attack remained a stub. The first points of the fight were brought by the Chiefs kick goal, after ten minutes of the match.

It wasn’t until the Buccaneers ’third turn that the event began. It ended with Brady’s touchdown, the first of his career in the first quarter of the Super Bowls.

It was also as if fate dictated that the ball was caught by Brady’s longtime radar pair Rob Gronkowski. No pair in NFL playoff history has been able to make as many touchdowns thrown, and even the most successful throws in Super Bowl history have been produced by the Brady – Gronkowski duo.

Next in turn, the Buccaneers got the ball carried up to the one-yard line. The decision to pursue a touchdown with a fourth attempt retaliated, as the Chiefs ’defensive wall lasted Ronald Jones burglary attempt.

The Chiefs ‘defense kept the team afloat until a special mistake was made for the special teams: the Buccaneers were already content with the kick-off goal, but still got new attempts due to the Chiefs’ offside. Brady thanked and threw the game’s second touchdown – again to Gronkowski.

Another Buccaneers touchdown increased the break to 21-6.

Half time show the longer-than-usual respite caused by the Buccaneers did not change the balance of power, but a third quarter progressed from start to finish under the command of the Buccaneers.

The coveted victory flowed farther and farther away from the Chiefs. In a desperate situation, Mahomes ’solutions were coercive and daring – as well as fruitless.

The Chiefs had been mentally defeated long before the end of playing time, and the role of the Buccaneers was left to consume the clock, avoiding mistakes. The final touch was Mahomes ’second Feed Out, after which Brady had the honor of kneeling in the so-called“ winning formation ”and finishing the seventh championship of his exceptional career.

The story is being updated.