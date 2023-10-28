American Football | Austria left Finland to zero in the American football European Championship final

Austria scored four touchdowns against Finland’s zero.

28.10. 19:45

Finland had to settle for silver medals in the American football men’s European Championship final, when the host team Austria became the European champion of the sport for the first time in the final match played in St. Pölten. Finland, who entered the game as an underdog, eventually succumbed to the home team with four touchdowns 0–28 (0–7).

Finland advanced 158 yards in the game, but was unsuccessful in its attempts to score. The home team recorded 310 yards, 293 of which came from throws. Winger Philipp Haun scored three touchdowns.

Finnish men played in the EC final for the first time since 2001, when Finland won silver. Finland’s most recent championship is from 2000. In total, the EC medal is Finland’s 14th.

Karri Pajarinen was Finland’s best forward in the final with his 55 yards.