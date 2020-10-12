American football An NFL player who left his pregnant wife and fought with this brother on the field was fined

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate clashed after a match between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants.

American playing in the NFL Jalen Ramsey has received fines from the NFL of US $ 15,625, or just over € 13,000.

Ramsey’s punishment relates to the events of the match between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants, and was the first to report on it. ESPN.

Ramsey, who plays Rams’ corner defender, stopped the Giants winger with a gruff tackle Golden Taten. After the match, the duo cleared their fists with their fists.

Tate did not receive punishment for a fight that was ignited by family drama.

Ramsey has two children, Tate Breanna-with sister. However, she left her husband in the middle of the latter pregnancy.

According to media reports, the reason for the difference was Ramsey’s relationship with a Las Vegas dancer. Tate, of course, didn’t digest it.

Ramsey appeared in front of the media on Friday for the first time since the showdown, but he did not want to comment on the situation with a word.

Giants head coach Joe Judge Tate told the media, according to ESPN, that Tate was not a proactive party in the fight.

“All I can say from the report I received from several of our players is that there is, of course, history between them,” Judge began.

“Golden defended himself. I was told he wasn’t the one to hit the first time. Everyone tried to break it down [tappelun], ”He continued.

The other players were eventually torn apart.

Rams and the Giants met on October 4th. The match ended in a 17-9 victory for Rams.