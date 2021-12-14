American football An NFL player suspected of mass shooting was diagnosed with a brain degenerative disease at autopsy, which is alarmingly common in the sport.

The doctor immediately saw a link between Phillip Adams ’diagnosis and 20 years of playing American football.

The former NFL player Phillip Adamsin is suspected of killing six people in April and eventually shooting himself in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The autopsy of Adams, who died at the age of 32, has now revealed that he was suffering from a serious CTE, news agency AP write.

This brain degenerative disease is common among American football players and boxers, among others.

The second stage of CTE, which has affected many young NFL players, causes aggression, depression, anxiety, and memory problems. As the fourth stage progresses, the disease resembles dementia.

According to one study Of the 111 NFL players, 110 found some signs of CTE when their brains were examined.

AP: n according to the doctor Ann McKee saw an immediate link between Adams ’diagnosis of CTE and 20 years of playing American football. Repeated head injuries are a major downside to the species.

McKee says Adams ’illness was exceptionally severe in both of his foreheads.

Adams ’family told a sad story about the player’s active career as he desperately tried to get help for his problems from the NFL.

“His claim was ignored because he couldn’t remember things and couldn’t handle simple things like travel schedules so he could go to the doctor for examinations,” the family newsletter said.

