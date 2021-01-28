American football Amanda Gorman, who charmed with her poem at Joe Biden’s inauguration, will perform in the Super Bowl

Gorman recites a poem in recognition of three individuals who, according to the NFL, have made a significant impact in an exceptional year.

The United States presidential Joe Biden at the inauguration on January 20, charmed with his poem Amanda Gorman may perform to an even larger audience in just over a week.

Namely, Gorman, 22, was commissioned to write and recite a poem to be performed in the NFL final of the American Football League in the Super Bowl on February 7th. The NFL told about it on its website.

Gorman’s poem pays tribute to three individuals who, according to the NFL, have made a significant impact in an exceptional year.

These people are the teacher Trimaine Davis, power department nurse Suzie Dorner and a Marine veteran James Martin.

According to the Washington Post, Gorman’s poem was recorded on Tuesday. It will be shown on CBS before the opening coin toss.

Gormanin the inaugural poem The Hill We Climb, written and uttered there, elevated him to fame in one fell swoop.

He has more than a million followers on Twitter, and in addition, three unpublished poems rose to the top of Amazon’s sales list.

The inauguration was followed by nearly 34 million television viewers in the United States. The Super Bowl, on the other hand, is watched by about one hundred million spectators a year in the country.

Super The Bowl will be played this year in Tampa. For the first time in history, the other half of the finals will get to play at their home stadium when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.