American football Almost two million euros were paid for Tom Brady’s income card: “I really didn’t anticipate this”

A similar card was sold less than a million euros less than a month earlier.

American the biggest superstar in football history Tom Bradyn the trading card was sold at Easter at a record price in Lelands at auction.

An auction house specializing in sports memorabilia and trading cards announced that the price had risen to more than $ 2.2 million, or just over 1.9 million euros.

The exact amount was $ 2,252,854.80 and is the highest ever price paid for an American football trading card, Lelands said.

The auctioned card is signed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket, which is considered the Grail of Brady’s newcomer cards.

“The price of the card wasn’t a shock to me, but I was surprised,” Lelands chairman Mike Heffner said To ESPN.

“I know the demand for rare and coveted cards in particular is growing, but I really didn’t anticipate that.”

The starting price of the card was $ 75,000, or almost € 64,000.

Similar At the beginning of March, the card was paid almost a million euros less, on the NFL website was told early Sunday morning Finnish time.

The increase in value can be partly explained by the “gradation” of the card. The card auctioned at a record price had a fitness rating of 8.5 / 10. The rating on the card was 9/10.

Less than a month ago, it sold for just over $ 1.3 million, or more than $ 1.1 million card The fitness rating was 8/10. The signature, described as complete, received the best rating at 10/10. At the time, the card was sold by PWCC.

Both cards were judged by Beckett.

A record valued Bradyn 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket cards are printed in one hundred pieces and are individually numbered.

The card sold at Easter was number 99/100.