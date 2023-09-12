American football | Aaron Rodgers, known for his vaccine lie, had time to play in his new team for less than a minute – he was seriously injured

Aaron Rodgers’ NFL season lasted mere seconds. He tore his Achilles tendon in the opening game.

American one of the legends of the NFL football league Aaron Rodgers changed the team for the season that started.

Rodgers, 39, who led the Green Bay Packers’ offense as a quarterback for years, moved to the New York Jets, which has been far from successful in recent years, at the end of a long rumor mill and accompanied by a lot of noise.

The arrival of Rodgers raised the expectations of success high. However, the debut could not have been much more catastrophic.

Konkari had time to be on the field in the opening round of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills for 50 seconds and four game performances. Then he had to be kicked off after a fairly innocuous-looking tackle.

Rodgers’ Achilles tendon in his left leg was suspected to have ruptured. It was known that it would end his season and put the continuation of his entire career at stake.

On Tuesday, an MRI confirmed the information: the Achilles tendon was completely torn.

Rodgers is one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL. He has been chosen as the league’s most valuable player four times.

Outside the playing fields, the eccentric character has worked, among other things Jeopardy– as a guest host of the quiz show.

Rodgers attracted attention last winter by withdrawing into a spiritual retreat where he spent several days in a state of obscurity without contact with the outside world. In 2021, he was fined by the NFL after lying about taking the coronavirus vaccine.