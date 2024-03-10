American Football | A top match played in freezing cold has serious consequences: dozens of spectators can expect amputation

A frost of more than 20 degrees did not prevent the NFL game from being played.

Kansas In January, the City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played in the NFL for a playoff spot in conditions that would make even the most hardened viewer shiver.

The thermometer showed negative readings even in Fahrenheit, which is used in the United States. In degrees Celsius, it was -20 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, and as the game progressed, the temperature dropped another couple of degrees.

In addition to the cold, the Chiefs beat the Dolphins by a score of 26–7 and eventually progressed all the way to the championship.

The game was the fourth coldest in NFL history. Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium has never been so cold before.

In the NFL, there is no freezing point below which would prevent the game from being played.

Several the spectators paid a heavy price for being there, and not only in the form of expensive admission tickets, they say, among other things CBS and SB Nation.

The local Fox television channel reports that amputations have been recommended for up to 70 percent of the patients who came to be treated at the burn center in Kansas City after the match.

According to the report, one of the fans took off his gloves for just five minutes to set up a tent in the parking lot. Now he might lose his fingers as a result.

Earlier, it was reported from the same hospital that there were several dozen patients who required treatment. A doctor interviewed by Fox By Megan Garcia even of those who avoid amputation, many are left with lifelong consequences.

“They're going to have soreness and pain for the rest of their lives, and they're going to be more prone to frostbite,” Garcia said.