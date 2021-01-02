American football A gloomy early year for the NFL star that made history at Christmas – a couple of days off from coronavirus infection and fines for Christmas shoes

New Orleans Saints ’Alvin Chamber made six touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day and broke the 91-year-old record.

American a New Orleans Saints star in the NFL Alvin Kamaran the turn of the year has been full of events.

The 25-year-old center striker wrote his name in NFL history making as many as six touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

The Saints won the match with a score of 52-33, and Kamara sidelined the Chicago Cardinals Ernie Neversin the record of November 1929.

The Cardinals defeated the Chicago Bears 40-6 at the time, and Nevers scored all the points for his team. In addition to six touchdowns, Nevers kicked his team with four extra points.

Rind played in a match with themed shoes suitable for the Christmas spirit. He had a green shoe on his left foot and a red one on his right foot.

NFL website it was reported that on New Year’s Day, Kamara received fines of $ 5,000, or about 4,100 euros, for its shoes.

“If they fine me, I will match my sentence and send the amount to charity,” Kamara, aware of the possibility of punishment, said after already setting aside the 91-year-old NFL record.

Alvin Kamara’s legs saw Christmas red shoes on Christmas Day 2017 when the New Orleans Saints faced the Atlanta Falcons.­

“The Grinch is always trying to steal Christmas,” Kamara continued, referring to those who hate Christmas, Theodor Seuss Geiselin i.e., Dr. Seuss to create and Jim Carreyn to a fairytale character presented on a big screen.

Media company ESPN said The Chamber also received fines for its Christmas shoes in 2017. At that time, the amount of the fine was $ 6,079, or about 5,000 euros.

Of the year the first day was unfortunate for Kamara anyway, for the Saints informed late Friday night Finnish time for Kamara coronavirus infection.

The Chamber’s positive corona test result knows that all of the Saints ’center strikers are on the sidelines of Sunday’s match against the Carolina Panthers.

About it was told On the NFL website on Saturday.