American Football | A 16-year-old player died as a result of a tackle in the United States

American football|American football player Caden Tellier has died.

American football player Caden Tellier16, has died as a result of a head injury sustained in the match. The matter is reported by several US media, among others CBS.

Tellier, who played for Morgan Academy in Selma, Alabama, was seriously injured Friday when he was tackled in the third quarter of a game against Southern Academy. Tellier was his team’s quarterback.

The school principal Bryan Oliver confirmed to CBS that Tellier suffered a brain injury from the tackle. He was flown to the University of Alabama Hospital on Friday night.

Finnish time, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, Tellier’s family said on Facebook that their son had died.

Alabama head of the association of private schools Micah McClendon said Sunday that Tellier’s death is believed to have been the result of a tackle.

“It is believed that a blood vessel in Caden’s brain ruptured after he carried the ball in a routine play pattern and was tackled to the ground,” McClendon said.

However, according to McClendon, the school was still gathering information about the incident at the time he made the statement, and it may take some time to get more information.

Morgan The Academy has canceled all sporting events this week. Principal Oliver also remembered Tellier in a Facebook post.

“There are no words for how we feel as a school community and family. We will never forget who Caden was and what he means to Morgan Academy,” Oliver wrote.