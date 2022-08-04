American football | 25 women accused star player of harassment, who received a six-game suspension – NFL appeals what it considers to be a light sentence

According to the NFL, Deshaun Watson should be suspended for at least the upcoming season.

American NFL football league announced late on Wednesday evening Finnish time, the star quarterback of his choice Deshaun Watson’s from the ban he received.

NFL disciplinarian Sue L. Robinson suspended Watson, of the Cleveland Browns, for six games for violating the league’s conduct rules.

As many as 25 women have filed a civil lawsuit against Watson for sexual violence and inappropriate behavior, including during a massage, between March 2020 and March 2021.

The now 26-year-old Watson represented the Houston Texans at the time.

The collective agreement between the NFL and the players’ association NFLPA allows the parties to appeal disciplinary decisions within three days.

“The NFL notified the players association that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s decision and filed its notice this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will decide who handles the caution,” the NFL said on its website.

Robinson announced the six-game suspension he imposed with a 16-page report. Sports media ESPN said that the disciplinarian ruled that Watson may only use massages prescribed by the club for the rest of his career, for which the club also chooses the massage therapists.

The NFL said on its website that it demanded a suspension for Watson for at least the next season. According to the league, its demand was also found in the report.

In March of this year, Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns. At the time of signing, the value of the contract was slightly less than 210 million euros.

Watson will lose part of his salary for the period of the suspension, but the contract has been worked out in such a way that the loss is as small as possible. The salary in the first year of the contract is only $1.035 million, of which the six-game suspension cuts $345,000.

According to ESPN, Watson’s salary will increase to 46 million dollars for the next season. On top will be a signing bonus of nearly $45 million.

