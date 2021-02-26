Jill Biden gave some heartwarming advice to Kelly Clarkson, telling the singer and TV host, who divorced last year, that things are going for the better and that life will eventually look “better.”

The first lady, who is divorced, also revealed what she hopes to do when the Covid is over and explained why women should take time for themselves each day, as she does. Biden chatted in an interview with Clarkson.

Clarkson recently brought his show to the White House for a talk with the first lady in the East Room following the rules of social distancing. NBC released excerpts from the interview. Among others, the one in which Jill Biden gives words of comfort about moving on with life after a separation.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. “If I hadn’t gotten divorced, I would never have met Joe and I wouldn’t have had the beautiful family that I have now. Things turn out for the better,” the first lady told Kelly Clarkson. Photo REUTERS / Tom Brenner / Archive.

When mentioning the advice of his late mother, Biden tells Clarkson that things happen for a reason. She also said her divorce freed her so she could meet Joe Biden and have a family with him..

“My mother always told me that things get better, tomorrow ‘‘Biden said urging Clarkson to “go forward one day at a time, and things will get better ”.

‘I see it in perspective now and think that if I had not divorced, I would never have met Joe’ ‘added. “And I wouldn’t have had the beautiful family that I have now. So things really turn out for the better and I think, Kelly, over time, I don’t know how long it’s been for you, but I think that with time you will heal and you will be surprised, I can’t wait for that day to come for you”

Clarkson has spoken in other interviews about the pain of their separation. He filed for divorce last year from Brandon Blackstock, who served as his agent, after nearly seven years of marriage. They both have two children.

“Maybe I’m going to have a martini with French fries,” Jill Biden responded when asked what she will do the day the pandemic ends. Photo: AP Photo / Steve Helber.

After marrying Joe Biden, Jill Biden helped raise their children Beau and Hunter, whose mother and baby sister were killed in a car accident in 1972. The couple later had a daughter, Ashley. Beau Biden passed away from brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. The Bidens have six grandchildren.

During her first solo television interview, Jill Biden also spoke about her interest in education, military families, cancer research, and healing the country. He also answered questions from members of the show’s virtual audience.

“Maybe I’ll go have a Martini and have French fries.”, responded to a person in the audience who asked him what he would do when the Covid ends.

Kelly Clarkson, singer-songwriter, actress, and TV host. Photo REUTERS / Danny Moloshok / Archive.

He also explained why he makes sure to exercise and give herself some relaxation time. “I love to exercise, I run, I ride my bike. Helps me clear my minde, so it’s really important to me and I think women should have something, it doesn’t have to be exercise, although I hope it is, ” she said. “Just take a moment for yourself,” she added.

“ So I get up early, because that’s how long I have to myself, ” Jill Biden said. Source: DARLENE SUPERVILLE / AP.

ACE