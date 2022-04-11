A collection of artifacts found a few years ago in the trash in the US state of Connecticut may be worth millions of dollars. Some of it will be for sale soon.

A contractor found hundreds of pieces, wrapped and covered in dust, at a farm in Watertown in 2017. An investigation revealed that the paintings and drawings were created by Francis Hines, an American artist who died in 2016 known as New York’s Wrapper. Hines is best known for his wrapping art, making art by wrapping buildings and objects. His most famous work is wrapping up The Washington Square Arch in New York in 1980.

The American art historian Peter Hastings Falk estimates that the paintings and drawings found are worth between $ 4500 (more than 4100 euros) and 22,000 dollars (more than 20,000 euros), the local news site reports. CT Insider† That would mean that the collection of hundreds of pieces could collectively bring in several million euros.

Exhibition

Contractor George Martin contacted auto mechanic friend Jared Whipple after his discovery. Many of the paintings showed car parts and Martin thought Whipple would appreciate the art. The mechanic became captivated by the paintings and after much research managed to get in touch with Hines’ family. The late artist’s sons gave Whipple permission to keep and sell the art.

He says he doesn’t want to sell all the pieces because he says he is ‘in love with the paintings’, but can become quite rich. The auto mechanic does not confirm exactly how many pieces he found. His ultimate goal, he says, is to get Hines’ art into the history books.

Some of the pieces were already on display at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury last year. In May and June this year, Hollis Taggart art gallery in Southport will be displaying many of Hines’ works in a special exhibition. About forty of the art pieces found are displayed and offered for sale.





