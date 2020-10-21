American fighter aircraft FA / A-18E Navy Super Hornet crashed in California, according to the US Navy base Lemur on its page on Facebook…

It is noted that the pilot had to eject; at the moment, nothing threatens his life. He was taken to a medical facility.

A fighter stationed at Lemur Base crashed during a training flight over the Superior Valley training ground south of China Lake Base.

According to Associated Press, the plane crashed in the Mojave Desert and caught fire.

In July, a US Air Force F-16 fighter crashed while landing in New Mexico. The pilot had to eject. The F-16 incident occurred at Holloman Air Force Base. The pilot received minor injuries.