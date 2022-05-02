This Monday a cycle was completed. With the motto of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ (In America: an anthology of fashion) the red carpet of the MET Gala recovered all its splendor. The most important fashion event of the year returned in this edition to its original date, the first Monday in May.

As usual, Anna Wintour, as a good hostess, kicked off the media and exclusive party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The ‘devil’ still doesn’t wear Prada. The editor-in-chief of the American edition of Vogue chose a flattering Chanel that she put on the icing with a crown. In the previous edition, under the motto In American: A Lexicon of Fashion ‘(In America: a lexicon of fashion) she dressed as her great friend Óscar de la Renta, a fundamental link in the history of American fashion.

Blake Lively did not need a crown to share a reign with Wintour. The actress grabbed all the spotlight in her tribute to the Statue of Liberty with an original three-layer bespoke Versace Atelier, which she showed off in all her splendor on the steps of the popular New York museum. The blonde at times reminded Serena van der Woodsen, a character she brought to life in ‘Gossip Girl’, fiction in which she was the queen of New York’s Upper East Side. Her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, opted for an elegant Ralph Lauren, a symbol of American fashion.