An American family wreaked havoc at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when they tried to transport an unexploded bomb through airport security.

The tourists found the projectile while traveling in the Golan Heights, Israeli airport authorities explained in a press release.

+ Iran’s Guard Commander Says Israel Creates Conditions for Its Own Destruction

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967 and annexed the narrow strip of land in 1981. The area is considered occupied territory under international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Upon arrival at the airport, American travelers declared the object to airport security at the baggage drop, and airport officials announced an evacuation. The video circulating on social media shows people in panic, running behind pillars and cowering on the ground.

One person was injured in the incident, an Israeli passenger who ran to the baggage carousel amid the chaos.

“After a security incident was ruled out, the evacuation of the terminal was cancelled,” Israeli airport authorities confirmed.

The American travelers were questioned by airport authorities but were later allowed to board the flight.

Israeli airport officials said the incident is “currently under operational investigation”. The injured person was taken to the hospital.

Ben Gurion International Airport has long been considered one of the safest travel hubs in the world due to its multiple layers of security checks.

