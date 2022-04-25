An American family discovered a black bear and her four cubs, about a year old, under their home in the US state of California. The animals had holed up there in the winter to hibernate. The residents had been hearing ‘snoring sounds’ for several months and could not figure out where they came from.

The tenants of a home in Lake Tahoe, California, had no idea what they were dealing with. They asked their neighbors if they suffered from noise pollution, but they were not bothered by it. The family decided to call in reinforcements and called an organization dedicated to the safety of the bear population in the region. The animal protection officers found the bears in a crawl space under the house.

hibernation

According to Ann Bryant, the head of the BEAR League organization, the bears have been hiding under the house since December. The animals are said to have hibernates in the crawl space. “The sounds residents heard were probably bears snoring and rolling,” Bryant said. “Bears don’t hibernate deeply, but they are in a lighter state of torpor.”

The animal rescuers managed to chase the mother bear out of the crawl space. Then her cubs came out one by one from under the house. “The residents had no idea that so many bears were hiding under the house,” says Bryant. The animals caused no damage to the house, which is very exceptional.

The BEAR League eventually took the five bears safely to a nearby forest.

Attacks and Raids

In California, especially the Lake Tahoe region, bears regularly invade homes. Last year, for example, a woman was attacked by a black bear after it had sneaked into her home. In addition, 'Hank the Tank', a bear weighing no less than 226 kilograms, along with other black bears, is known for raiding houses in the neighborhood.





