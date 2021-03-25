An F-35B Lightning II fighter of the United States Air Force (Air Force) fired at itself from its own artillery mount. This is reported by the portal The drive…

As noted, the incident took place on March 12 of this year at the base of Yuma in Arizona, but it became known about it only recently.

As a result of the accident, the lower part of the fuselage was damaged. The pilot was not injured, he managed to land the fighter. At the same time, the Maritime Safety Center qualified the incident as a class A accident – it is assigned in the event of material damage in the amount of at least $ 2.5 million, complete loss of the aircraft, death of one or more people, and also if the injured became disabled as a result of injuries.

It is not known what caused the accident. It was only reported that there was an explosion of a “semi-armor-piercing high-explosive incendiary projectile” PGU-32 / B SAPHEI-T.

On March 6, the Democratic Chairman of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, told reporters that he wants to “stop throwing money down this rat hole,” referring to the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. According to the congressman, this type of technology is too expensive a platform for border protection, and its capabilities are “disappointing”.

On March 1, it was reported that the top leadership of the US Air Force started talking about the need to create new light fighters that would combine the expensive F-22 and F-35, as well as more budget jets. Forbes wrote in an article on February 26 that a similar statement was made by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Charles Brown Jr.