One of the main advantages of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection Sputnik V is that it does not require an ultra-low temperature during transportation and storage, according to experts from American universities, who reviewed the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the drug in The Lancet.

According to Dean Winslow, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University Medical Center, the Russian drug will play an important role in the fight against COVID-19 in the world.

“Since this is a DNA vaccine, it does not require storage and transportation at ultra-low temperatures, like RNA vaccines,” he was quoted as saying TASS February 5th.

Daniel Kuritskis, head of the infectious diseases department at the Harvard University School of Medicine, drew attention to the fact that Sputnik V can be stored at the temperature of an ordinary refrigerator. He called this an advantage, which will allow the drug to be delivered to those countries where there is less opportunity to store the vaccine at an ultra-low temperature.

“This means that in some countries it is much easier to use it,” the specialist explained.

Roger MacArthur, an infectious disease scientist at the University of Georgia at Augusta, echoed his colleagues’ view that it was not necessary to maintain ultra-low temperatures as the advantage of Sputnik V, but stressed that “the most important thing in a vaccine is efficacy and safety.”

On February 3, the German newspaper Die Welt wrote that Russia was able to surprise Western countries with the creation of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The day before, The Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. From the publication it follows that the effectiveness of the drug against the disease was 91.6% after analyzing the data of 19,866 volunteers. The indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%. At the same time, as a result of the studies, no serious side effects were revealed for the administration of the vaccine, the humoral immune response was developed in more than 98% of the volunteers.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11. The Sputnik V preparation was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.