American experts believe that North Korea has resumed work at the Yongbyon nuclear facility in the Pyongyang region. The report was published on March 30 at website US Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Experts came to this conclusion on the basis of satellite images taken earlier on Tuesday. They show how clouds of “steam or smoke” rise from the radiochemical laboratory and the adjacent thermal power plant.

“While this is not indicative of the start of the recycling campaign itself [плутония], this indicates that the building is functioning and heated, ”the publication says.

In addition, the authors of the report write, from the images it follows that the storage facilities at the Yongbyon TPP have been replenished over the past two weeks.

In their opinion, the likely reasons for the resumption of activities at the nuclear facility are either the start of a campaign to process nuclear waste, or a strategic step by the North Korean authorities aimed at increasing pressure on the administration of US President Joe Biden, as well as on South Korea.

On March 25, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced the launch of a ballistic missile by Pyongyang. It was noted that the rocket was launched on Thursday at 07:06 local time (01:06 Moscow time).

The DPRK explained that the launch of missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan was self-defense against the backdrop of joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea.

US President Joe Biden warned that the American authorities would respond to the DPRK if they escalate tensions. He added that Washington is ready to negotiate with Pyongyang.