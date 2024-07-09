American expert Black: NATO is now divided, and the outcome of the summit is unclear

NATO is now divided, and the outcome of the summit, which will take place on July 9-11 in Washington, is unclear, said Richard Black, a representative of the Schiller Institute at the UN in New York. This is written by RIA News.

He recalled that last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a series of personal peace talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“At the very least, it could potentially lead to negotiations to end the war,” Black emphasized. The expert specified that the upcoming summit would be attended by representatives of Hungary and Slovakia, leaders of countries that advocate for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. There would also be representatives of France, Great Britain, Germany, and the United States.

“The outcome is unclear,” he predicted, and announced a split within the alliance.

Earlier it became known that at the NATO summit in Washington there will be several major announcements about assistance to Ukraine.