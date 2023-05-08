Whe Tom Hornbein and Willi Unsoeld succeeded on Mount Everest in 1963 is still considered a milestone in alpinism today, 60 years later. Hornbein and Unsoeld were part of an American expedition to the highest mountain in the world.

At that time, fewer than a dozen climbers had made it to the 8,848-meter-high Everest, and one goal of the expedition led by Norman Dyhrenfurth was therefore to bring the first American to the summit.

They succeeded: on May 1, 1963, Jim Whittaker reached the highest point on earth with the Sherpa Nawang Gombu. They had taken the familiar route of first climbers Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, who had been successful ten years earlier.

Hornbein and Unsoeld pursued an even more adventurous plan: they wanted to climb the unclimbed west ridge to the summit. The only preparation they had was a photo of the Indian Air Force – apart from that, they didn’t know what to expect.

A rarely used route to this day

They fought their way up, later deviated from the west ridge to the north flank and finally climbed through a steep couloir towards the summit – a gully now known as the Hornbein Couloir. Your route is only rarely committed to this day. At around 6:15 p.m. on May 22, 1963, Hornbein and Unsoeld were at the top. For the descent, they chose the classic southern route of the first climbers – with which they succeeded in crossing the highest mountain in the world for the first time.

On the way down, they met two expedition members who had reached the summit from the south just ahead of them. It was late, they were running low on bottled oxygen, and they were exhausted—only one night left outdoors, at about 28,000 feet.

“We hung in a timeless hole, racked by the intense cold – and it occurred to us that there was nothing we could do but shiver and wait for the sun to come up,” Hornbein said later that night in his book Everest : The West Ridge”. All but Hornbein suffered severe frostbite. The next morning, they continued their descent and, with the help of other expedition members, made it back to camp. One of the greatest mountaineering feats in the history of Everest was accomplished.

Tom Hornbein did not return to Mount Everest after that. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, he later said in an interview. He became a renowned anesthetist, professor at the University of Seattle, and climbed to old age.







Tom Hornbein died on Saturday in Estes Park, Colorado, at the age of 92. His former partner on Mount Everest, Willi Unsoeld, died in an avalanche in 1979 at the age of 52.