In a related context, leaders of some charitable aid organizations in Britain called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to condemn Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip during his scheduled speech at the World Food Summit in the capital, London, on Monday.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, two researchers discussed the Tel Aviv government’s options regarding the continuation of the war, as well as the importance of internal pressures in Western capitals and Washington due to internal public opinion and the Russian-Chinese role.

Russian-Chinese pressure “ineffective”

The researcher in international relations at the Institute for Arab Research and Studies, Yusri Obaid, believes that Israel and its successor, America, will not respond to any Russian-Chinese pressure, especially after the severe tension in relations between the two sides, as a result of Moscow and Beijing obstructing the issuance of a UN Security Council resolution denouncing the Hamas movement. Therefore, the Chinese-Russian moves will not find deaf ears among the Israelis, especially after Benjamin Netanyahu’s government said that it would continue the war even if the world stood against it, relying in this challenge on absolute American support.

Yusri Obaid said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that with the continuing bloody scenes in the Gaza Strip, the massacres being committed, pictures of martyrs, pictures of dead children and women, and the aggression, all of this combines to form a pressing European and populist public opinion in light of the continuation of Israeli attacks around the clock. Which reached the point of occupying hospitals that were out of service due to the pursuit of Hamas members.

According to reports, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has two initial options. The first is to displace the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip in a way that will spare Tel Aviv any inconveniences from the armed factions later on.

The second is security control over the Gaza Strip and making it a dependent territory, both of which are a desire to kill the Palestinian cause and banish the two-state solution forever.

Deadline without end

International affairs researcher, Ahmed Sultan, says that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is unprecedented, with the targeting of health institutions, hospitals, and UN and relief headquarters, which has sparked unprecedented Western populist anger against the Tel Aviv government in the West.

Ahmed Sultan added, in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, that Western decision-makers remain in a state of victory over internal public opinion in their country that rejects the war and the killing of Palestinians, and thus the popularly rejected war continues, politically blessed by Washington, which is preparing for an electoral battle in which whoever it blesses will win. Tel Aviv and its interests are compatible with it.

Sultan explained the source of Western concern and division regarding the continuation of Israel’s war in Gaza in the following points: