US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement published by the White House on its official website: “It is time to reach a settlement on the Israeli-Lebanese border that ensures safety and security, and enables civilians to return to their homes.”

“The exchange of fire since October 7, and especially over the past two weeks, threatens a wider conflict and harm to civilians,” he added.

“That’s why we’ve been working together in recent days to launch a joint call for a temporary ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and avoid further escalation across the border,” he continued.

He stressed that the statement “was supported by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Qatar.”

The White House concluded its statement by saying: “We call for broad approval and immediate support from the governments of Israel and Lebanon.”

Israel expanded its air strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 81 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi said the airstrikes in Lebanon were paving the way for a possible ground operation, raising fears that the conflict could ignite a wider war in the Middle East.

This week, the Israeli army targeted Hezbollah leaders and hundreds of sites deep inside Lebanon, from which hundreds of thousands fled. In return, the party launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel.

Israel said its fighter jets targeted southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah stronghold to the north, and the Israeli military said it would call up two reserve brigades to carry out operational missions on the northern front.

Securing the northern border and allowing the return of some 70,000 residents displaced by the near-daily exchange of fire since the Gaza war broke out in October is a priority for Israel.

Hospitals in Lebanon have been crowded with wounded since Monday, when Israeli shelling killed more than 550 people in the country’s deadliest day since the civil war ended in 1990.