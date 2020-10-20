Florida is home to a true seniors’ paradise. “The Villages” is home to 125,000 inhabitants. Forbidden to under 55s, this community has traditionally been the preserve of conservatives. Supporters of Donald Trump, a man and his wife wear the colors of the candidate for his re-election even on the tennis court. “As I used to say, Trump might not be a perfect man, but he’s the perfect man for the job“, smiles the retiree. That is not at all the opinion of Ed, another resident of the community.

Every day, this senior is posted on the road to the golf courses with anti-Trump signs. One of them recalls the death toll from the coronavirus in Uncle Sam’s country. “At first he said it wasn’t true. Thousands of people were dying in Italy and France, and Trump said it was a story put together by Democrats“, he recalls. Between the pro-Trump, the majority, and the anti-Trump, war is declared. In this microcosm, all blows now seem permitted. A Republican, neo-supporter of Joe Biden, has made it charges a few days ago by discovering his vandalized lawn, with a “Trump“tagged with gasoline.

The JT

The other subjects of the news