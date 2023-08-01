US elections 2024, Trump has a strong advantage in the primaries among the Republicans

US election 2024, what about the Republican candidates? Trump, always Trump, very strongly Trump. The tycoon is like a cork, the more you swallow it the more it pulls up. Affected for several months by judicial offensives (for the former president a witch hunt and medals of “merit”) Donald Trump seems to be increasingly unassailable as “number one” in the primaries of the Rep. Each new indictment seems to “energize” and strengthen his candidacy. In fact, the latest survey by “The New York Times” confirms it. 54% of American reps would like it, giving him a good 37 points ahead of what should have been the rising star of politics, Ron De Santis, the combative Governor of Florida.And the other 13 contestants? Almost not received since, again according to the latest survey, almost all have between 3% and 2%. Like his former vice president Mike Pence; Senator Tim Scott, former Trump ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

US elections, Trump increasingly stronger than his Republican competitors

And the advantage seems to become even more robust when addressing the more conservative members of the party: 65% against 15% for De Santis. In practice, not even if all the competitors withdrew giving away the vote to the ultra-right DeSantis, would the Governor be able to catch up with Trump. With the exception of a few over 65s and non-graduated voters, who would vote for DeSantis, the rest of the Republican electorate, blue-collar workers, managers and freelancers still seem to be strongly linked to the tycoon. Morning Consult in a poll at the end of July confirms an even higher advantage for Trump (59% against 16% for De Santis). The sequel FiveThirtyEight also places Trump in first place with 52.6%, followed by DeSantis (15.6%) and Ramaswany (6.3%). In fourth place appears Pence with a 4.3%.

US elections, indictments strengthen the tycoon

After the Manhattan grand jury indicted him in the Stormy Daniels case (black payment to porn actress for her silence in 2016) Trump’s campaign received a boost with record donations. It is true that this seemingly unstoppable race towards victory in the primaries collides with the desire of Americans to rejuvenate politics and above all to think of a younger, next president. 77 years Trump, 80 Biden do not seem to be exactly in tune with this popular desire. But, deep down, both swear by their health and being real “highlanders”. At the moment neither the advancing age, nor the various lawsuits (two already confirmed and two more probably on the way) seem to worry neither the Florida lion Donald Trump nor that “sleepy Joe” (without legal problems) who has on his side a weak image but a winning economic model capable of restarting the stars and stripes economy.

