A few hundred supporters are waiting for their hero. Donald Trump raises his fist, takes off the mask, he wants to show he’s in good shape. The American president announces his return to the campaign, nine days after having tested positive for the coronavirus, by a statement at the White House (Washington), Saturday, October 10. “It is no longer considered a risk of transmitting the virus to other people”, says his doctor.

Donald Trump assures us that America will soon come to the end of Covid-19. In the polls, he is still far behind his rival, Joe Biden. To try to catch up, Donald Trump’s team flooded social networks with an image of the Democratic candidate during a meeting in Las Vegas, delicately with his mask and coughing. One way for Trump supporters to highlight the age of Joe Biden, 77.