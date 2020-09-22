Voters for Donald Trump at a rally in Swanton, Ohio, September 21, 2020 (MATTHEW HATCHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA VIA AFP)

Just six weeks before the ballot for the US presidential election, the United States is preparing to cross the symbolic barrier of 200,000 deaths from Covid-19. The country represents 4% of the world’s population but 20% of coronavirus deaths. It also soon has seven million positive cases identified in the territory and 1,000 deaths every day. In some states, especially in the Midwest, the virus is still rampant.

It is in this context that this presidential 2020 takes place; with an outgoing president, Donald Trump, who, again Monday, September 21, while in a meeting in Swanton, Ohio, said this: “This disease, now, as we know, mainly affects the elderly, those who have heart problems. But among young people under 18, nobody! Absolutely no one. ” Obviously, this statement is contradicted by all epidemiological studies. On Monday, on Fox News, Trump boasted of having done a phenomenal job in fighting the virus and awarded his administration an A + rating for its handling of the health crisis.

Despite the epidemic, the president is campaigning on the ground again: the pace of a normal presidential campaign has been resumed, with three to five meetings per week, mainly in key states. Often outdoors, but not always, and without really respecting the distancing instructions: there are very few masked people among Trump supporters. Tuesday evening, the president is due in Pennsylvania and he will be in Florida on Thursday.

These meeting scenes really contrast with those of Joe Biden’s campaign. The former vice president has long been confined to his home in Delaware for weeks. He makes appearances again on the field, but each time masked, unlike his opponent. No meeting, but field meetings, or televised statements made to a handful of journalists who constantly follow the Democratic candidate. We have seen images of Joe Biden addressing a dozen people, each in a white circle painted on the ground to respect the physical distance.

We are far from a usual campaign where, normally, the two candidates should go from meeting to meeting. This does not prevent Joe Biden from attacking Trump very violently on his management of the epidemic, with very harsh words.“Trump panicked, declared the candidate Monday afternoon in Wisconsin. This virus has passed him, he is as if petrified. He panicked and America paid the heaviest price in the world. ” The management of the coronavirus epidemic remains in any case a central question of the next election. Donald Trump promises a vaccine before November 3, which, in truth, does not seem very realistic.