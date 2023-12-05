The Pentagon official explained:Washington is seeking the involvement of 40 countries in the international force to protect navigation in the Red Sea.”

He added: “The international force to be formed to protect navigation in the Red Sea will include an area of ​​3 million miles of international waters.”

He highlighted: “This The international force will include member states of Centcom (US Central Command)“.

The official’s speech comes at a time when Pentagon spokesman, General Pat Ryder, said: “We are working with our partners to establish a joint military force to protect commercial navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf.”

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also told reporters that talks were continuing about forming a maritime task force of “some kind” to ensure the safe passage of ships in the Red Sea.

The United States holds the Houthi group in Yemen responsible for launching a series of attacks in the waters of the Red Sea, since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

In the latest developments, three commercial ships were attacked in international waters south of the Red Sea on Sunday. The Houthis admitted to launching drone and missile attacks on what they said were two Israeli ships in the area.

US national security officials are concerned about the risk of a sudden and bloody escalation in the region as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, in light of the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and separate attacks by Iranian-backed armed factions on US forces in Iraq and Syria.