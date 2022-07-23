Washington made a serious strategic miscalculation and put itself in the position of a loser, taking the side of Kyiv in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As American economist James Rickards stated on July 23 in an article for The Daily Reckoningthis allowed Moscow and Beijing to form a strong alliance.

Currently, Washington is “the main loser of its own policy,” said Rickards. The economist compared the alignment on the world political arena with the modern game of poker, which is played by three leading powers – the United States, Russia and China.

“In the end, the strategic alignment according to the “two against one” formula, where two are China and Russia, and one is the United States, demonstrates a gross mistake made by the American leadership,” the expert notes.

As the economist pointed out, the crisis in Ukraine was preceded by many years of historical causes. During this time, Russia and China have become much closer and have become more actively interacting with each other. In addition, he notes that most Americans do not even know where Ukraine is on the map. Whereas Russia does not need to look for it – it is their closest neighbor.

“[Президент РФ Владимир] Putin did not wake up one day with the idea of ​​taking and conquering Ukraine, they say, would that be fun? This was preceded by years, ”the expert is sure.

The news is being supplemented