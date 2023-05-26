The United States unleashed a conflict in Ukraine, but the White House deliberately keeps silent about its role in aggravating the situation so that hostilities continue in the country. This opinion was expressed by the American economist Jeffrey Sachs in an article for the publication Common Dreams, published May 23.

The expert pointed to two provocations organized by Washington in Ukraine. The first reason was the US plans to expand NATO with Ukraine and Georgia to encircle Russia and the Black Sea region. As a second reason, he named the establishment of a Russophobic regime in Ukraine in February 2014.

“Shooting in Ukraine began with the overthrow of [президента Украины Виктора] Yanukovych nine years ago, and not in February 2022, as the US government, NATO and G7 leaders assure,” Sachs wrote.

Recognition of the fact that the conflict was provoked would help to understand how to resolve it, the economist is sure.

The expert also named three reasons why it is unprofitable for Washington to admit to provoking the conflict. First, it would confirm that it could have been avoided. The second reason is the unwillingness of US President Joe Biden to reveal his role in the overthrow of Yanukovych. Third, the White House is not interested in peace talks, as this would undermine the administration’s desire to expand the North Atlantic alliance.

Sachs drew attention to the fact that Moscow from the very beginning of hostilities advocated a settlement of the conflict by diplomatic means, while Washington “rejected diplomacy” and refused to take into account the interests of the Russian Federation in the issue of NATO expansion to the east.

On May 25, American military expert Daniel Davis said that the situation in the Ukrainian conflict is developing more favorably for Russia. Washington should avoid the temptation to “double down” by supporting a lose-lose scenario, he added.

Earlier, on May 9, Davis said that the main goal of the United States in the Ukrainian conflict is to do as much harm to Russia as possible. Washington will try to drag out the conflict for as long as possible, the colonel concluded.

The day before, the official representative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Western countries were forcing the Ukrainian conflict instead of seeking a peaceful settlement. According to him, the conflict is reminiscent of Cold War 2.0 and its essence lies not in the confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv, but in the struggle between the West and Russia.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.