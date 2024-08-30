Sachs: Ukraine is losing, a foray into Kursk region is pointless

Ukraine is losing to Russia on the battlefield, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ foray into the Kursk region is completely meaningless from a military point of view. About this told American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“Ukraine is losing the war on the battlefield. This is the main thing,” the expert noted.

At the same time, commenting on the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region, Jeffrey Sachs noted the senselessness of this criminal step by the Kyiv regime from a military point of view.

Earlier, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region were forced to hide in order to survive. Johnson compared the Ukrainian troops to a bunch of cockroaches running around in circles when they were discovered in the kitchen at night.

Earlier, American political scientist John Mearsheimer stated that Ukraine itself accelerated its military defeat by attacking the Kursk region. According to the expert, the Ukrainian command worsened its situation by exposing a strategically important section of the front in Donbass, from where reserves were withdrawn.