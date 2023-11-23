In the United States, an American Eagle plane collided with a truck at an airport in Illinois. The portal reported this Aviation Safety.

The incident occurred at the beginning of the week, November 20. According to the portal, the passenger airliner in question was planning to fly from Chicago, Illinois, to Omaha, Nebraska. It is noted that while the aircraft was being towed at the airport, a truck crashed into it.

“USA flight AA3473, an Embraer ERJ-170STD, was damaged when a truck collided with the aircraft during a rollback at Chicago-O’Hare International Airport, Illinois,” the report said.

It is also clarified that the plane involved in the incident resumed regular flights 23 hours after the incident.

