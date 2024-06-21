TsPVS: Russian pilot prevented a collision with three MQ-9 Reapers in Syria

MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led coalition came dangerously close to a Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, stated Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Major General Yuri Popov, during a briefing.

The convergence of three drones with an aircraft occurred over the town of Es-Sukhna, Homs province.

“The Russian pilot, demonstrating high professionalism, promptly took the necessary measures to prevent a collision,” he said.