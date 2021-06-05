Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS), informs NASA.

The docking with the Harmony module of the US segment of the ISS took place at 12:09 Moscow time.

Dragon carries 3.3 tons of cargo, in particular food and materials for scientific experiments.

In May, Ars Technica reported that US-based SpaceX had completed 100 successful launches of its heavy Falcon 9 rocket in a row. The last accident from the Falcon 9 launched was observed in June 2015, when the Dragon spacecraft, heading to the ISS, was lost due to malfunctions in the second stage of the rocket. Nevertheless, the publication reminds that in September 2016 the Falcon 9, still on the launch pad and not launched, exploded, as a result of which the Amos-6 satellite was destroyed.