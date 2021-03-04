Former US Ambassador to Kiev Stephen Pifer spoke about the “tough” approach of the United States President Joe Biden to Ukraine. It is reported by RIA News…

The American diplomat noted that Biden is ready to push Kiev in a tough manner towards the necessary reforms. He explained that, despite their political complexity, these changes will help Ukraine to emerge as a successful state and realize its full potential. The ex-ambassador added that there is some concern in the West that reforms in Ukraine have slowed down and a pause has been taken in the lending program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pifer stressed that the American leader is exactly the partner that Kiev needs now. Therefore, in his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities should take this opportunity to carry out reforms and take measures to combat corruption.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Biden to visit Kiev on the day of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence – August 24. It is noted that the head of the White House has not yet responded to Zelensky’s invitation.