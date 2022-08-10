Former US envoy Daalder called Erdogan, Orban and Berlusconi Putin’s friends in NATO

Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is friends with two leaders of NATO member countries. According to him, he has warm relations not only with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Also among those with whom Putin was good at finding common ground, he named former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, informs Politico.

Erdogan is hardly the only leader of a NATO member country who has warm relations with Putin. Suffice it to recall former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi a few years ago or Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today. Ivo Daalder former US Ambassador to the UN

At the same time, the American diplomat noted that of all these “friends” of the Russian president, only Erdogan decided to buy advanced air defense missiles from Moscow instead of using Western equipment, which is in service with other NATO countries.

Opposition of the North Atlantic Alliance to Russia

US President Joe Biden said that the United States is committed to the transatlantic alliance and, in the light of Russia’s actions, is going to work with allies to create a desirable future. He called NATO “an indispensable alliance”, stressing that the commitment of Washington’s allies to the organization is now “stronger than ever.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, expressed regret that the alliance had to stop cooperation with Russia. According to him, the organization continues to remain open to dialogue with Moscow and seeks to reduce existing risks, as well as prevent an escalation of tension.

NATO has been seeking to improve relations with Russia for decades. We established the Russia-NATO Council, agreed on the Russia-NATO Founding Act and invited Russia to work together to strengthen security in the Euro-Atlantic area, but Russia refused to build greater trust and partnership and closer cooperation. I deeply regret this Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

He also categorically denied the alliance’s guilt in provoking a military conflict in Ukraine. “Russia bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe. It must immediately stop hostilities and leave Ukraine,” he explained.

Expected replenishment

Before putting his signature under the protocols on the accession of Helsinki and Stockholm to NATO, Biden turned to the members of the organization. He urged his allies to hurry up with the admission of Finland and Sweden into the alliance.

Erkki Tuomioja, member of the Finnish unicameral parliament, former Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja, revealed the terms for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. In his opinion, countries should become part of the alliance no later than June 2023.

He also noted that issues such as the deployment of a NATO military base or nuclear weapons on its territory “will remain the sovereign right of the state.” At the same time, he explained that the country’s legislation prohibits the import of nuclear weapons, and therefore such a development of events is extremely unlikely.