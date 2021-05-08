The American diplomat will attend the Victory Parade on Red Square on May 9. About this agency TASS said the press secretary of the US Embassy in Russia, Rebecca Ross.

She clarified that the invitation was accepted by US Charge d’Affaires in Moscow, Bart Gorman.

Earlier on May 8, it became known that the British Embassy in Moscow also accepted the invitation of the Russian authorities and agreed to participate in the Victory Day parade. Acting from the British Embassy will be present. Deputy Ambassador Julia Crouch.

The military Victory Parade is scheduled for the morning of May 9th. More than 12 thousand servicemen should take part in it, as well as 191 units of ground military equipment, 76 aircraft and helicopters. At the same time, the air part of the parade may be under the threat of cancellation due to bad weather.